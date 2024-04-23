Close Menu
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Makenly Ward (Montpelier)

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MONTPELIER STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Makenly Ward from Montpelier High School as Student of the Month. Makenly is the daughter of Kara Litwicki and is a senior in the Interior Design program at the Career Center. Makenly was nominated by her instructor Mrs. Hall. She is a member of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Makenly graduates, she plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in interior design. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.

 

