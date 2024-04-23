Sharon Upperco (1945 – 2024)

(Taught In Evergreen School District For 35 Years)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sharon Upperco, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and esteemed educator, who peacefully departed from this world on February 15, 2024, while surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 7, 1945, in Wauseon, Ohio to Herbert Eugene and Alta Joe (nee Brown) Saunders, Sharon’s life was marked by a profound dedication to her faith, family, and her students.

Sharon was a beloved wife to her late husband Sterling (Ted) Upperco and a proud mother to her children: Steve and (Kris) Upperco, Tamara and (Jon) Reddington. She found immeasurable joy in her role as a grandmother, adoring her grandchildren: Owen and Carson Upperco; Asher, Jonas, and Keeenan Reddington; Jed, Brittney, TJ, and Jacinda Hendricks, and showering them with affection. Sharon is survived by siblings Malinda Sue (the late Phillip) Maltman, Mary Jo (the late Michael) Harbor, Herbert Lee (Laura) Saunders and Charles Melvin (Julia) Saunders.

Sharon was predeceased by sister Nancy Ann Saunders. Sharon will also be missed by the numerous nieces and nephews she treasured.

A pillar of the community and a beacon of knowledge, Sharon was a lifelong learner earning a bachelor’s, a master’s, and a specialist degree in the field of education.

She dedicated 35 years of her life to teaching in the Evergreen School District. She taught second grade for over a decade. She also taught a third/fourth/fifth grade split and very much enjoyed looping with the children one year to the next.

Then she taught middle school students in the gifted program. She ended her Evergreen career by teaching the gifted program at the elementary school.

During her career Sharon was recognized as a Jennings Scholar for her excellence in teaching and was elected to be a member of the teacher’s honorary sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma.

Her passion for education extended beyond the traditional classroom as she also served as an adjunct instructor at Northwest Community College, Columbus State Community College, and DeVry University for a decade, inspiring countless students along the way.

Sharon went out of her way to reach out to and accommodate non-traditional students. Regardless of any challenges her students may have faced, Sharon saw the potential in all of them and she passionately strived to bring out the best in each of them.

Sharon’s faith was central to her life, and she was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon, Ohio, for over 45 years.

She could find Jesus anywhere and throughout her life also attended Bethel International United Methodist in Columbus, Hope Christian Fellowship in Wauseon, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Naperville.

Within the church community, she selflessly served in various capacities, including teaching Sunday School, leading the children’s choir and bell choir, leading the youth group, and caring for infants in the nursery. She was an active prayer warrior, and her voice graced the church choir for many years.

Known for her kindness and thoughtfulness, Sharon found great joy in sending supportive notes and care packages to her family and friends, always seeking to brighten their days with her thoughtful gestures.

Sharon Upperco will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her dedication to education, and her boundless love for her family and community.

Though she may no longer be with us in person, her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her warmth and compassion.

A celebration of Sharon’s life was held on Saturday, April 20 at Hope Christian Fellowship in Wauseon, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: https://giveahand.com/fundraiser/sharon-upperco May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to us all.