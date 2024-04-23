FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Grace Ledyard (Pettisville)

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILAAGE REPORTERPETTISVILLE STUDENT … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Grace Ledyard from Pettisville High School as Student of the Month. Grace is the daughter of James and Lisa Ledyard and is a senior in the Cosmetology program at the Career Center. Grace was nominated by her instructor Mrs. Dunbar. She is a member of Skills USA, National Technical Honor Society, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. Grace is part of the early job placement program and receives class credit for working at Root Salon & Spa. After Grace graduates, she plans to continue working as a cosmetologist. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.