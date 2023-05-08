WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: May 17th Proclaimed Ruby Viola (Clay) Lockhart Day

PROCLAIMATION … Commissioner Lew Hilkert proclaiming May 17 as Ruby Viola Lockhart Day. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners held their May 4, 2023 meeting at 9:29 a.m. They passed five resolutions, signed travel requests and departmental reports, and proclaimed May 17, 2023 as Ruby Viola Lockhart Day.

Mrs. Ruby (Clay) Lockhart was born May 17, 1912 and is the oldest person to reside here.

The resolutions passed enabled appropriations requests, contract addendums, and employee search approval.

The move of the hearing on the Sloan Ditch Petition was approved for June 10. Approved was the financial statement, bills, and minutes of the previous meeting as presented.

The commissioners then entered executive session at 9:36 a.m.

