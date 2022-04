Four County Students Place At FFA District Contests

Facebook

Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members placed in the top ten at the FFA District contests.

Pictured above are competitors from Fulton County: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Masen Towns (Archbold) Ag Mechanic Skills; Addison Conners (Delta) Animal Management; Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen) Grooming; Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinary Science; Haley Wolfrum (Delta) Grooming; Georgia Chupurdy (Evergreen) Grooming; and Katelyn Hays (Wauseon) Animal Management.

Shown below are competitors from Williams County: (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kayden Cravens (Bryan) Animal Management; Alyssa Bender (Bryan) Animal Management; Isabelle Martin (Bryan) Animal Management; Tinamarie Davis (Bryan) Grooming; Evelyn Nardone (Bryan) Animal Management; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Madison Braun (North Central) Floral Design; Mason Herman (Edgerton) Ag Diagnostics; Lane Rietzel (Edon) Ag Diagnostics; and Jerod Christianson (Montpelier) Outdoor Power Equipment. Absent from the photo is Kamron Raub (Bryan) Animal Management.

Agricultural Diesel Mechanics students placed 1st as a team in the Ag Diagnostics contest which qualifies them for State. Diesel Mechanics students placed 1st as a team in the Ag Mechanic Skills contest which qualifies them for State.

Powersports students placed 1st as a team in the Outdoor Power Equipment contest which qualifies them for State. Floral Design students placed 5th as a team in the Floral Design contest with four qualifying for State.

Veterinarian Assistant students placed 2nd as a team in the Grooming contest which qualifies them for State, 3rd in the Animal Management contest with eight of them qualifying for State, and 6th as a team in the Veterinary Science competition with one qualifying for State.

Four County Career Center FFA Advisors for these programs are Stephanie Pippin, Florence Luzny, Denton Blue, Jason Elston, and Larry Soles.