Edon JH Band & Choir Students Participate In OMEA Solo & Ensemble Contest

April 7, 2022

EDON JUNIOR HIGH BAND AND CHOIR STUDENTS … Back row left to right: Darion Deck, Shianne Trausch, Emma Trent, Loralai Hawkins, Grant Reed, Devin Hoffman, and Isaiah Green. Third row: Bailey Harding, Amanda Schwartz, Kayleigh Christian, Rylee Randall, Abigail Waters. Second row: Brianna Fitch, Ella Osborn, Autumn Owens, Lillian Stafford. Front row: Lila Rice, Violet Trombly, Kara Weigand, and Rebecca Waters. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

The Edon Music Department participated in the Ohio Music Education Association’s Junior High Solo and Ensemble Contest on April 2nd at Defiance High School.

The Edon band and choir students all earned the top two ratings for their performances.

Earning an excellent rating were: Ella Osborn-Piano Solo; Devin Hoffman-Vocal Solo; Lillian Stafford-Tenor Saxophone Solo.

Earning a superior rating were: Emma Trent-Flute Solo; Isaiah Green-Baritone Solo; Abbie Waters-Trumpet Solo; Kayleigh Christian-Vocal Solo; Grant Reed-Vocal Solo; Kara Weigand, Vocal Solo; Darion Deck-Vocal Solo Edon Singers-vocal ensemble featuring Shianne Trausch, Brianna Fitch, Abbie Waters, Emma Trent, Grant Reed, and Devin Hoffman; Edon Treble Voices-vocal ensemble featuring Shianne Trausch, Kayleigh Christian, Brianna Fitch, Abbie Waters, Emma Trent, and Amanda Schwartz; Bomber Girls-vocal ensemble featuring Lila Rice, Violet Trombly, Autumn Owens, Bailey Harding, Loralai Hawkins, and Darion Deck; Edon Flute Quartet-featuring Rylee Randall, Becca Waters, Loralai Hawkins and Emma Trent.

 

