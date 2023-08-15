Four County Welcomes New Staff For 2023-2024 School Year

Four County Career Center is welcoming five new staff members for the 2023-2024 school year.

Jennifer Wade is the new Career Based Intervention instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Social Studies and a Master’s Degree in Special Education.

Jennifer has been in education for the past twenty years. She lives in Napoleon with her husband, Brian and she has three daughters.

The new Test Intervention instructor position is being held by Julia Rausch. Julia holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and Education and this is her second year in education. She lives in Napoleon.

Danielle Vocke is the new Intervention Specialist instructor. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum with a Reading Endorsement.

Danielle has spent seven years in education and lives in Napoleon with her husband, Evan and their two children.

Mackenzie Blue is the new VOSE at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Intervention Specialist Mild/Moderate and a Master’s Degree in Secondary Transition Planning.

She has been in education for seven and a half years. Mackenzie lives in Holgate with her husband, Denton and their three children.

The new Career & Technical Supervisor position is being held by Ray Gibson. Ray holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Social Studies, a Master’s Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction and a Master of Arts Degree in College Student Personnel.

He has spent eleven years in education. Ray lives in Holgate with his wife, Toni and their five children.

New staff members shown above are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Jennifer Wade, Julia Rausch, Danielle Vocke, Mackenzie Blue, and Ray Gibson.