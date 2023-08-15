Lifewise Academy Board Members Detail Program For Archbold Rotarians

The Lifewise Academy Bible-based, character education program will be introduced to elementary students in the Archbold school system during the up-coming school year.

By mid-August, nearly 120 kindergarten through fourth graders’ parents had given their written permission for their students to participate in the program that will be presented at nearby Archbold Evan church.

Lifewise board members and staff explained to Rotarians that the program is optional and will be offered once a week during the students’ weekly library period, but only if their parents have given written permission for them to participate in the class that will be offered at the nearby Archbold Evan church.

The students will be transported from school to Evan in a repainted red and yellow school bus that Lifewise Academy purchased earlier this year.

Although Evan is where the class will be presented, Lifewise board member Trey Smith explained that Archbold area churches are supporting the program that the Archbold Area Schools board of education has approved as a released time religious instruction program.

He added that Lifewise is offered at no cost to the students’ families. It is entirely funded through private donations.

Smith estimated that the program will cost about $20 per student per month.

Rachel Jones is Archbold’s Lifewise Academy director and Honour Ruffer is the program’s teacher.