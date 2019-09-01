Frances Bahus (1942-2019)

Frances Caroline Bahus, age 76, of Swanton, passed away Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 under Hospice Care at Vibrant Life Senior Living in Temperance, MI.

She was born in Wauseon on October 8, 1942 to the late Frank J. Fisher Jr. and Bette (Tucker) Fisher and was raised by her grandmother, Wilhelmina Fisher. Caroline was a graduate of Swanton High School in 1960. On January 26, 1962 she was united in marriage to John A. Bahus and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2018. Her work career began as a typist at McCord Corporation, then she and her husband served 14 years in maintenance with Gesu Catholic Church and school before retiring on April 30, 2006.

Along with her husband of 56 years, John Bahus; Caroline was preceded in death by her brother, Francis J. Fisher. She is survived by her son, Eric (Julia) Bahus of Toledo. In keeping with Caroline’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline will be announced in the upcoming days.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

