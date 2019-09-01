Terry Schutte (1946-2019)

Terry L. Schutte, age 73, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 9:50 A.M. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Terry was cook for the US Army and later the Tecumseh (Michigan) Senior Center. He served during the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne Division and later in the New Jersey and Indiana National Guards. He was a member of the Bryan VFW Post 2489; American Legion Post 284 and Eastland Baptist Church where he was active in many areas of church life. He enjoyed spending time at the Bryan Senior Center and McDonald’s.



Terry Schutte was born on January 16, 1946, in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Roy and Helen (Mills) Schutte. He was a graduate of Hudson High School. Terry married Janet E. Butler on June 25, 1977 in Adrian, and she survives.

Terry is also survived by a son, James (Tina) Schutte, of West Unity; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Norman Schutte, of Morenci and Charlie Schutte, of New Jersey and a sister, Carolyn Schutte, of Marietta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Patrick Michael Schutte.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Eastland Baptist Church with funeral services starting at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan with grave side military rites conducted by Bryan VFW Post 2489, American Legion Post 284 and the US Army.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with the services. Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.