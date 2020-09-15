Fredrick “Fred” Gambler, Sr. (1947-2020)

Fredrick “Fred” L. Gambler, Sr., 73, of Montpelier passed away Monday evening at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on March 23, 1947 in Bryan to John F. and Evelyn J. (Stine) Gambler. Fred married Rebecca “Becky” Liroit and she preceded him in death.

In February 2018 he retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier, after more than 50 years in the tool department. Fred owned a modified race car that his brothers helped with racing and assisting with pit crews.

He was a member of the Montpelier Moose and a former member of the Montpelier Eagles.

He is survived by his son Fredrick L. Gambler, Jr. of Archbold; siblings Gay Humphrey, Ted (Margaret) Gambler, Deb Wheeler, Kathy (Tony) Knapp-Conrad and Chuck Gambler all of Montpelier; and half-brothers Robert Gambler and Richard Gambler.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife, half-brother Johnny Gambler and half-sister Bertha Thompson.

Visitation for Fred will be on Thursday, September 17th from 2-7pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the funeral home with Ric Dye to officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Those wishing to attend are asked to abide by the Governors recommended social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.