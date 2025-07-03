Otto “Randy” Kaeppel (1952 – 2025)

(Attended Hicksville High School)

Otto “Randy” Randall Kaeppel, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away on July 1, 2025, at the Park View Care Center in Edgerton. Otto worked for Air Way Manufacturing for many years.

Otto was born on January 28, 1952, in Fort Wayne, IN to Rosella Kaeppel. He attended Hicksville High School. He married Joanne (Pike), and they were married for 30 years.

Otto loved bowling, fishing, and golfing. His pride and joy was his bass fishing boat. He never knew a stranger, and everyone knew him.

Surviving Otto is his wife, Joanne; daughter, Danielle; step-children; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

There will be no services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Kaeppel family.