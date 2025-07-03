Mary Herman (1945 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Mary Ruth Herman, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2025, at the hospice at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on July 11, 1945, in Edgerton, Ohio to Joseph Andrew DeCamp and Vera Joyce (Yearling) DeCamp, and lived a life grounded in love, dedication, and quiet strength.

After graduating from Grover Hill High School, Mary attended Ravenscroft Beauty School and later pursued further studies at a college in Fort Wayne.

She began her career working in a local beauty shop. Over the years, she took on many roles that reflected her versatility and commitment to others; cleaning homes, serving as a school secretary, working as a payroll clerk at Bryan Custom Plastics, and eventually joining the local bank, where she worked for 28 years.

She retired to devote herself to caring for her parents, a true reflection of her selflessness and devotion to family.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Ambrose “Moe” Herman. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 14, a testament to their enduring love and partnership.

She is also survived by her sons, Kurt Herman (Shelly), and Jamie Herman (Libby); her beloved grandchildren, Kolton, Kortney, Aspen, and Margaret; and one cherished great-grandchild. Her family was the center of her world, and she found great joy in watching them grow.

Mary found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. She loved cooking and experimenting with new recipes, tending to her flowers, and spending time outdoors.

She and Moe especially enjoyed camping, where you could often find them sitting around the campfire with friends, sharing stories and laughter late into the night.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Andrew DeCamp and Vera Joyce DeCamp, and her brother, Gary Decamp.

Mary will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and the love she poured into everything she did. Her presence brought comfort, joy, and steadiness to all who knew her.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio and will conclude with recitation of the Rosary at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 317 S. Locust Street, Edgerton, Ohio 43517, on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary School in Edgerton, Ohio—a place that held special meaning to Mary and her family.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.