Free Fishing Days Coming Up In Ohio

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio’s annual free fishing days on Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15 give all residents a chance to fish at any public waterway without a license, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This includes Lake Erie and Ohio’s public lakes, reservoirs, streams, and rivers.

“I encourage everyone to pick up a fishing rod this weekend and create memories with family and friends,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“Ohio is the Heart of Adventure, and this is the perfect time to get outside, cast a line, and enjoy what our state has to offer.”

June 14 and 15 is the only weekend of the year on which residents 16 years old and older can fish public waters for free without purchasing a fishing license.

Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round and are not required to hold a license. All other fishing regulations, size requirements, and bag limits apply during the special weekend.

Generations of Ohioans have enjoyed fishing in the Buckeye State. More than 200 locations in Ohio are stocked annually with species such as walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. In 2024, the Division of Wildlife stocked more than 46 million fish in Ohio waters.

Anglers who visit fishing destinations support the economies in those regions. Anglers generated $5.5 billion in economic spending in Ohio in 2022, according to a report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates. The research found that 18% of Ohio’s adults, about 1.7 million individuals, participate in fishing.

“Ohio’s variety of waterways offer exceptional fishing,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Including Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and the thousands of inland lakes, reservoirs, ponds, and streams, Ohio is home to an abundance of fresh water and public fishing locations.”

Ohio’s free fishing days offer a unique chance to try fishing for the first time. Here are some tips for those just starting out:

•Consider a person’s age and skill level and keep the trip simple.

•Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

•Use live bait to increase the odds of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

•Take plenty of photos and bring snacks.

•Be patient. Be prepared to spend time untangling lines, baiting hooks, waiting for a bite, landing fish, and taking pictures.

•Have fun!

“Free fishing days allow anglers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy this time together,” said ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “A weekend of fishing is the perfect way to celebrate the start of summer and spend time outdoors.”

Ohio’s public fishing locations are great places to catch a Fish Ohio! qualifying trophy. The Fish Ohio program celebrates amazing catches of 25 species of fish and there are specific fish length requirements based on species to be a qualifying catch.

Those who reel in a qualifying catch receive a commemorative Fish Ohio pin for their first entry, and a Master Angler pin for catching four different qualifying species in the same year. This year, the pin features a largemouth bass.

There are many resources to make your fishing trip fun and unforgettable. Use the HuntFish OH mobile application or visit the Go and Do fishing page at ohiodnr.gov to explore public fishing destinations near you.

If you are new to fishing and need help getting started, the Division of Wildlife has the resources to set you up for success. Wild Ohio Harvest has online modules, events, enhanced learning, and recipes to get you started.

Find information on special locations like Lake Erie and the Ohio River, fishing tips and tricks, and suggestions for targeting specific species on the Fishing License and Resources page at wildohio.gov.

Outside of the free fishing days on June 14 and 15, all anglers 16 years old and older are required to have a valid fishing license to take fish, frogs, and turtles.

Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile application. A one-year resident fishing license is just $25 and opens the door to endless memories. Remember to check the 2025-26 Fishing Regulations before you go.