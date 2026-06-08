Carolyn S. Stilwill (1948 – 2026)

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Carolyn Sue Stilwill, age 78, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with her loving family by her side.

She was born at her family’s home in Neapolis, Ohio on Jan. 14, 1948, to the late Gerald G. Bowles and Opal F. (Pike) Bowles. Carolyn graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and later attended Stautzenberger College.

On Oct. 25, 1968, she married the love of her life, Larry W. Stilwill. Together they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with their daughter, Kristi. Larry preceded her in death on May 24, 2026.

Carolyn dedicated more than 30 years of service to the Medical College of Ohio before retiring in 2014. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of Neapolis Church of Christ and later Shiloh Church, where she faithfully served in many capacities, including teaching Sunday School and Christian Education classes, helping with Vacation Bible School, Sports Camp, and the church craft show.

Genealogy was one of Carolyn’s greatest passions, and she spent countless hours researching family histories, preserving treasured memories and serving many roles with the Fulton County Genealogical Society.

She also enjoyed collecting horse figurines and horse-related memorabilia. Above all, Carolyn cherished time spent with her family and friends and will be remembered for her kind heart, servant spirit, and unwavering devotion to those she loved and knew.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Kristi (Don) Limpach of Liberty Center; brother, Carl Bowles; sister, Jean Debbe; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Larry, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Pat and Anna Mae Bowles; and brothers-in-law, Bob Debbe, Eugene Stilwill, and Roger Stilwill.

Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta. Funeral services celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Shiloh Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, Ohio 43515, with Pastor Chuck Whitmire officiating. A meal and time of fellowship in the Life Center will follow the service. Interment will precede the funeral service at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Shiloh Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, Ohio 43515. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.