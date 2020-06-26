Friday Morning Single Car Accident Injures Two Swanton Residents

Providence Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, one vehicle crash which occurred on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road near Archbold-Whitehouse Road in Providence Township on June 26, 2020 at approximately 5:24 AM.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV, driven by 24-year-old Antonio Ruiz of Swanton, Ohio was southbound on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road, with his passenger, 23-year-old Sarah Southard of Swanton, Ohio when it exited the left side of the roadway and overturned onto its top.

Mr. Ruiz and Ms. Southard were extricated by mechanical means from the vehicle. Mr. Ruiz was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to St. Lukes Hospital. Ms. Southard was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to UTMC. The roadway was closed for approximately 1 and 1/2-hours.

Safety belts were in use by both occupants and presently it is unknown if drugs or alcohol impairment played a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehouse Police Department, and Providence Township EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

