Friday Night Football Final Scores For September 13th

Pittsford (MI) 50 Stryker 12
Wauseon 21 Napoleon 7
Edgerton 44 Montpelier 7
Tinora 21 Delta 7
Crestview 35 Wayne Trace 20
Fairview 17 Bryan 14
Bluffton 35 Ayersville 14
Liberty Center 19 Otsego 14
Edon 55 Hicksville 12
Evergreen 58 Ridgemont 24
Swanton 19 Toledo Rogers 7
Holgate 66 Toledo Christian 44 (8-Man Game)
Patrick Henry 33 Columbus Grove 21
Paulding 47 Antwerp 12
Archbold 21 Lake 7
