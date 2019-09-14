Friday Night Football Final Scores For September 13th

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 13, 2019

Pittsford (MI) 50 Stryker 12

Wauseon 21 Napoleon 7

Edgerton 44 Montpelier 7

Tinora 21 Delta 7

Crestview 35 Wayne Trace 20

Fairview 17 Bryan 14

Bluffton 35 Ayersville 14

Liberty Center 19 Otsego 14

Edon 55 Hicksville 12

Evergreen 58 Ridgemont 24

Swanton 19 Toledo Rogers 7

Holgate 66 Toledo Christian 44 (8-Man Game)

Patrick Henry 33 Columbus Grove 21

Paulding 47 Antwerp 12

Archbold 21 Lake 7

