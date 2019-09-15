Norma Doriot (1945-2019)

Norma Jean Doriot, 73, of West Unity passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital in Toledo. She was born on October 13, 1945 in Bryan to Arnold S. and Lola V. (Swank) Hoffman.

Norma graduated from Hilltop High School and attended Olive Branch Church in Fayette. Norma enjoyed gardening and reading. She loved her grandchildren immensely and always looked forward to yearly outings, like trips to the fair. Norma was never one to shy away from a conversation and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Peter (Audra) Hoffman of Friendship, IN, Emily (Troy) Adams of Edon, Marvin Doriot of Tampa, FL and Marcia Doriot of West Unity; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Britany, Alyssa, Zander, Aubree and Vivian; six great grandchildren; two siblings, Norm (Carol) Hoffman of West Unity and Judy Feeney of Pioneer. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Paul Feeney.

Visitation for Norma will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier on Main Street. A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Thorp to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorials may be made to the family c/o Emily Adams. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.