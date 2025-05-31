From Donuts To Dad’s Day: Early June Events At Sauder Village

PRESS RELEASE – Kick off summer with family fun, flavorful food and meaningful memories at Sauder Village with four exciting special events.

Start June off right by celebrating National Donut Day at the Doughbox Bakery on Friday, June 6. This sweet holiday includes a variety of unique flavored donuts, prize drawings, fun activities for kids and a special offer of $1 off a dozen donuts.

New this year, the Doughbox will also be offering one free donut to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

“National Donut Day is one of the most exciting days of the year at the Doughbox Bakery,” said Olivia Hennessey, Marketing Manager. “It’s the perfect time to enjoy a tasty treat and make some sweet memories with the whole family!”

Returning this summer are Sensory Friendly Tuesdays — the first on Tuesday, June 10, followed by July 8 and Aug. 11. On these three special days, the Historic Village focuses on accommodating guests with sensory needs while immersing visitors in northwest Ohio’s local history.

Sensory Friendly Tuesdays include thoughtful adjustments to reduce smells, noises and sounds while increasing hands-on, engaging activities. Visitors can enjoy a quiet trolley or train ride, visit with our farm animals, take part in story time and more.

“Sensory Friendly Tuesdays are an extension of Sauder Village’s goal to create a space that welcomes all individuals, no matter their needs,” said Sarah Rupp, Visitor Experience and Evaluation Manager. “These dates are a perfect opportunity for guests with sensory needs to experience Sauder Village!”

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with two exciting opportunities to spend time with Dad. On Saturday, June 14, participate in the Fishing Derby on Sauder Village’s Little Lake Erie.

Anglers of all ages are invited to cast their line for a day of family fun. Participants aged 15 and younger are invited to fish starting at 9 a.m., with an open class for ages 16 and up to follow. Trophies will be awarded in four age divisions, plus an overall Biggest Catch prize.

The event, sponsored in part by Fin Farm, LLC, also includes a Nature’s Nursery wildlife rehabilitation presentation, an inflatable archery range and Outlaw BBQ food truck. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Don’t miss an exciting day of fishing, family and friendly competition.

Following the derby, treat Dad to a delicious Father’s Day Buffet at the Barn Restaurant, featuring BBQ ribs, pulled pork, roast beef, chicken, potatoes, vegetables and more — serving from 4–7 p.m.

For rates, dates, hours, event registration, memberships and more, visit saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.