Nathaniel “Nate” Lyon (1991 – 2025)

Nathaniel “Nate” A. Lyon, age 33, of Williams Center, passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Parkview Regional Health Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, following an unexpected illness.

Nate was a CAD engineer at Martin Sprocket and Gear in Montpelier. He was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at Trine University and was a member of the Quiz Bowl team in high school.

Nate was an avid gamer, enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering, attending Renaissance Fairs and spending time with his family and friends.

He was an advocate for rescuing pets. Nate was a strong believer in organ donation and as a last act of kindness, was able to donate several organs to help others.

Nate was born on November 11, 1991, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Philip Alan Lyon and Brenda Lee (Wells) Lyon. Nate was a 2011 graduate of North Central High School and attended Northwest State Community College and Trine University for CAD Engineering. He married Heather L. Hardman on July 13, 2019, in Bryan and she survives.

Along with his wife, Nate is survived by his brothers, Christopher (Dawn) Lyon, of Perrysburg, OH and Benjamin (Kristy) Preston, of Harrisville, PA; sister, Jessica Preston, of Ypsilanti, MI; best friend and adopted brother, Nathan (Heather) Benner, of Sylvania, OH; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Annie, Jon, Cloe, Josh, Hadley and Kinsley; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tammy and Mark Hardman, of Edgerton, OH and sister-in-law, Vanessa (Nick) Walker, of Alvordton, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Graveside services for Nate will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 beginning at 2:00 PM at the home of Nate and Heather.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506.