From Protest Lines To Parade Grounds: Wauseon & Washington Reflect America’s Debate

PRESS RELEASE – On June 14, 2025, Wauseon, Ohio, joined a nationwide wave of “No Kings” protests as 145 local residents and supporters gathered to voice concerns over what they perceive as authoritarian actions by the Trump administration.

The demonstration was organized in part by Sarah Maxwell, who emphasized the importance of defending the U.S. Constitution and democratic norms.

Protesters highlighted their opposition to the use of millions in taxpayer dollars for a military parade in Washington, D.C., especially amid proposed cuts to social programs like Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security, and the Veterans Administration.

The Wauseon protest was part of a larger, coordinated effort known as the “No Kings” movement. On the same day, similar demonstrations took place in all 50 states, from major metropolitan areas to smaller communities.

Organizers aimed to counter President Trump’s military parade, which coincided with his 79th birthday and Flag Day, describing it as an extravagant display that diverted resources from more pressing public needs.

Meanwhile, the military parade in Washington, D.C., drew tens of thousands of attendees and was widely covered by national media.

Supporters praised the event for honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary and showcasing American patriotism, unity, and military tradition.

Many attendees and commentators described the parade as a resounding success, highlighting the positive atmosphere, impressive displays, and the sense of national pride it inspired among participants and viewers across the country.