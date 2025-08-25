Fulton County Bat Tests Positive For Deadly Rabies Virus

PRESS RELEASE – A bat found in Fulton County has tested positive for rabies. Testing was performed at the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Public Health Laboratory.

The bat was found in the City of Wauseon and is believed to have exposed five humans and two cats in the home. The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) routinely follows up on wild animal exposures to humans and domestic animals.

Rabies is a viral disease (can be contagious) of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but it can be prevented by prompt medical treatment following exposure.

Unfortunately, you cannot tell if a bat has rabies just by looking at it and rabies can only be confirmed in a laboratory by testing brain tissue. Most rabies cases are found in wildlife, such as bats, skunks and raccoons.

Pets can get rabies from wildlife. This is why it is important for all pet owners to ensure their pets are properly vaccinated.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the nerves and brain tissue in most animals. Sick animals spread the rabies virus through their saliva. People and animals can be infected when the virus-laden saliva gets into a wound, usually through a bite.

Steps to keep you and your pets safe:

Get pets vaccinated for rabies and consult your veterinarian if they are exposed to wild animals.

Close any openings of your home to prevent bats from entering.

Do not touch, feed or attract wild animals with feeders or open garbage cans.

Never adopt or care for wild animals or bring them into your home. Call an animal control company to help remove wild animals from your home.

If you are ever bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to an animal, consult your healthcare provider for guidance and report the incident to your health department.

For more information about rabies prevention, visit the Ohio Department of Health website or call FCHD at 419.337.0915.