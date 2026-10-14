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FULTON COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Fulton County Board Of Health OKs Contracts As Fee Review Continues

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The Fulton County Board of Health met Tuesday, October 13, at 8 a.m., approving several items involving departmental finances, community health services, environmental health regulations, and administrative operations.

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