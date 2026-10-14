Martin “Marty” Vincent Friess (1954 – 2026)

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(Longtime Pike-Delta-York Educator)

Martin “Marty” Vincent Friess, of Delta, was born on June 25, 1954. He passed away, peacefully, October 14, 2026, after a brief stay at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. His wife of 52 years, Cynthia (Christman) Friess was at his side, comforting him until the end.

Marty was born in Pontiac, Michigan and grew up in Wauseon, Ohio. Marty, upon the urging of Cindy, became a teacher and taught English at Pike-Delta-York High School for 25 years and was an administrator there for 11 years. In January of 2017, he began serving as principal at New Horizons Academy in Wauseon. In his time there, Marty would say that NHA sustained his faith.

Marty fostered creativity and always made people feel understood, welcomed, and worthy. He loved music and loved to share his giant music collection with anyone who would listen. He loved fishing and watching his grandchildren’s sports events, concerts, and musicals. He loved the Cleveland Browns (who often tested his faith) and the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings.

Marty was the proud father of Kristen (Friess) Syverson, Derek Friess, Jana (Oyer) Friess, and Sarah Friess. He was an even prouder grandfather (Papa) to Gabriel Syverson, Anna Syverson, Kate Friess, Natalie Friess, Jack Syverson, Emric Friess, and Maggie Friess.

He was happy to think about all the family and friends who he is joining for “the great gig in the sky.” – his parents (Oliver and Margaret (Averill) Friess), Cindy’s parents (Herbert and Carolyn (Cole) Christman), his brother, John McCarthy, his brothers-in-law Jack Christman, Herb Christman, Nick Selhorst and James DeCamm and his sisters-in-law Rene Davies and Zora McCarthy.

He will be missed by so many. Among the many are: His siblings, Evan “Skip” Davies, Mary DeCamm, Vickie (Friess) Asher, Joe and Beth Friess, Jim and Sandy Friess; Cindy’s family: Sue, Tom, Pat, Berdie, Ron, Don, Dorothy, Jeanne, Jayne and Dean. He was enthusiastically “Crazy Uncle Marty” to dozens of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Marty will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2026, at the Parish Life Center of St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 North Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at St. Caspar Catholic Church with Father Todd Dominique and Pastor Brad Hales officiating. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to send donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio (30000 East River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551) or Sara’s Garden (620 W. Leggett St. Wauseon, OH 43567).

Marty’s obituary was lovingly prepared by his family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.