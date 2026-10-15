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STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS ROUNDUP: Archbold’s Short Wins State Golf Title; Pettisville Runner-Up

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AKRON (Oct. 12, 2026) - It came down to a fifth-man tiebreaker and a birdie putt on the 18th hole as Fulton County celebrated a pair of accomplishments in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Boys State Golf Tournament.

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