Fulton County Clerk Of Courts February Report

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 12, 2022

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for February 2022, with February 2021 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 184 (178); domestic 12 (18), civil 16 (3), criminal 13 (9), miscellaneous 1 (3), Judgment Liens 141 (142), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $21,284.50 ($13,185.90).

The title department issued a total of 1,239 (1,414) titles; new cars 83 (84), used cars 642 (789), new trucks 53 (53), used trucks 323 (334), vans 20 (14), motorcycles 24 (25), manufactured homes 4 (6), trailers 10 (22), travel trailers 14 (16), motor homes 16 (21), buses 1 (2), off-road vehicles 38 (36), watercraft 6 (2), outboard motors 1 (2), other 4 (8), with a total of fees collected being $649,258.03 ($685,958.24).

 

