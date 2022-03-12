Fulton County Clerk Of Courts February Report

Facebook

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for February 2022, with February 2021 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 184 (178); domestic 12 (18), civil 16 (3), criminal 13 (9), miscellaneous 1 (3), Judgment Liens 141 (142), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $21,284.50 ($13,185.90).

The title department issued a total of 1,239 (1,414) titles; new cars 83 (84), used cars 642 (789), new trucks 53 (53), used trucks 323 (334), vans 20 (14), motorcycles 24 (25), manufactured homes 4 (6), trailers 10 (22), travel trailers 14 (16), motor homes 16 (21), buses 1 (2), off-road vehicles 38 (36), watercraft 6 (2), outboard motors 1 (2), other 4 (8), with a total of fees collected being $649,258.03 ($685,958.24).