FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Reviews Investments; Approve Major Fund Transfers

PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SOFTWARE SERVICES CONTRACT … The commissioners approved a contract on behalf of the sheriff’s office, which continues membership with the NORIS user group.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their regular session on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening...