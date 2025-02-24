FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold Short Meetings Throughout The Week

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Meetings for the Fulton County Commissioners were held on Tuesday, February 18th and Thursday, February 20th. Both meetings were held at 9:00 a.m. and began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

During each of the meetings, Commissioners moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting, along with the current day’s agenda and approval of the bills.

Each of the meetings also saw the Commissioners approve the following items from each of the day’s agenda.

February 18th

-Review Fulton County Investment report.

-Resolution 2025-129: Approve appropriations requests for various departments.

-Resolution 2025-130: Approve oversight of Contract 2025-21 with Fulton County Sheriff on behalf of JFS-Service of Process.

-Resolution 2025-131: Approve oversight of Contract 2025-22 with Fulton County Sheriff on behalf of JFS- Extradition.

-Resolution 2025-132: Set date and time of hearing for road vacation- Sadie Lane.

-Resolution 2025-133: Award bid for 2025 Crack Seal Program.

-Resolution 2025-134: Approve oversight of Contract 2025-23 with Civic Solutions Group on behalf of JFS.

-Resolution 2025-135: Enter Into Technical Assistance Agreement 2025-24 with MVPO : Grant B-X-24-1AX-1.

-Resolution 2025-136: Enter into Contract 2025-25 with R.G. Zachrich Construction for Bridge TSR108.5 Replacement on behalf of engineer.

-Resolution 2025-137: Accept retirement / resignation of JFS employee.

-Resolution 2025-138: Approve purchase orders and travel requests.

February 20th

-Resolution 2025-142: Approve appropriations requests for various departments.

-Resolution 2025-143: cancel Session on April 24, 2025.

-Resolution 2025-144: Approve purchase orders and travel requests.