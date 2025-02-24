MainStreet Edgerton: Inviting All To Join In Community Revitalization

PRESS RELEASE – MainStreet Edgerton is reaching out to the community, inviting residents to participate in upcoming events and initiatives. This call for engagement aims to dispel misconceptions and reaffirm the organization’s commitment to inclusivity.

Danielle Tanner, President of MainStreet Edgerton, emphasized the organization’s broader mission beyond serving businesses.

“We changed our name to reflect a broader mission. We want families and individuals in Edgerton to feel welcome and encouraged to participate,” she stated.

MainStreet Edgerton is not just about business; it’s about community. The organization holds quarterly meetings with investors to foster open communication and strengthen relationships.

Community feedback is highly valued, and several board members, including Danielle Tanner, Jeff Lyon, Khris Sines, and Cheryl Karnes, are available to discuss suggestions and answer questions.

One of the highlights of MainStreet Edgerton’s calendar is the Edgerton Homecoming. This event promises to be a vibrant gathering, currently seeking hosts for tournaments and activities.

With a budget of $15,000, the event aims to offer exciting attractions, although budget constraints may affect some plans, like the fireworks display.

MainStreet Edgerton is on a mission to energize the community and ensure Edgerton remains a lively place to live.

They are actively seeking volunteers and financial support from individuals, families, organizations, and businesses. Those interested can find more information on their website or reach out via email.

As MainStreet Edgerton looks to the future, they warmly welcome anyone with a passion for Edgerton to join in shaping the community through vibrant participation and collective creativity.

For more information, please contact Jeff Lyon, Secretary of MainStreet Edgerton, at info@mainstreetedgerton.me or visit their website at www.mainstreetedgerton.me.