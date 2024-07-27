Richard “Dick” Johnson (1941 – 2024)

(Owned Insurance Company In West Unity)

Richard “Dick” H. Johnson, 82, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 26, 2024, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Dick was born December 30, 1941, in Morenci, Michigan, son of the late Harold C. and Leota L. (Bever) Johnson.

After graduating from Hilltop High School in 1959, Dick served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1959, until his honorable discharge in October 1963. He married Sandra L. Rupp on April 3, 1960, in Tedrow, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2014.

Along with his wife, he owned Dick Johnson Insurance Agency in West Unity, Ohio, for over 33 years, retiring in 2003 when they sold the business.

Dick also drove school bus for Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools for many years before and after retirement.

He was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church. Dick loved being outdoors – fishing, camping and traveling with his wife Sandra, where they were able to visit 47 states over the years.

Surviving is his daughter, Christina (Alvin) Vasquez of Bryan, Ohio; a granddaughter, Julia (Ian Moss) Vasquez of The Colony, Texas; a great-granddaughter, Cosima Moss; a brother, Terry (Terri) Johnson of Wauseon, Ohio; best friend, Juanita Gunn of Ida, Michigan; and his beloved dog, Maggie. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Sandra.

Visitation for Richard “Dick” H. Johnson will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2024, in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, with Rev. Jeff Ridenour officiating. A Service of Celebration of Life and Resurrection will immediately follow at 10:30 A.M. at the German M.E. Church, 21184 County Road K, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Memorial contributions can be directed to KAMCO Relay for Life, C/O: Christina Vasquez, or to the West Unity United Methodist Church.

