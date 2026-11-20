ON CALL … A Fulton County EMS ambulance, photographed in 2024. -ARCHIVE PHOTO (THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

The Fulton County Commissioners have released a set of frequently asked questions about its countywide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program. The current five-year agreements with local EMS providers expire Dec. 31, 2026, and the county is also pursuing an independent assessment of the program.

The following is information provided by the Fulton County Commissioners, presented as received.

Background

Ohio Revised Code §307.05 authorizes Boards of County Commissioners to operate an EMS organization or contract with other eligible providers to deliver emergency medical services. Fulton County has chosen to maintain a countywide EMS program funded through a 4.0-mill property tax levy and delivered through contracts with local service providers. The program serves residents, visitors, and anyone traveling through our community.

How many EMS calls are handled annually?

In 2025, total number of dispatched emergencies was 8,051.

What is mutual aid, and why is it necessary?

Mutual aid allows neighboring EMS providers to assist when a provider’s unit is already responding to another emergency or is otherwise unavailable. This shared-response arrangement helps maintain coverage throughout the County and is addressed in the agreements with local providers.

How much money does the County collect for EMS services?

Voters approved renewal of the 4.0-mill EMS levy in May 2026. Based on current estimates, the levy is expected to generate approximately $4,633,734 annually. This estimate accounts for property valuation appeals currently under review by the County Auditor. Actual collections may vary as those appeals are resolved.

How are EMS levy dollars distributed?

EMS levy funds support the countywide program and are distributed to local providers through contractual agreements. The Board considers service responsibilities, call volume, coverage needs, dispatch priorities, mutual aid, and the overall needs of the County when establishing funding allocations. In 2025, total expenditures for the County’s EMS program were $5,414,345.

Has County EMS funding increased over the years?

Yes. Annual EMS provider allocations increased from approximately $1.55 million in 2002 to approximately $4.63 million in estimated annual levy revenue for 2027. This reflects the County’s increased financial commitment to maintaining EMS services.

Why is the County seeking an independent EMS program assessment?

The Board wants an objective, comprehensive evaluation of how EMS services are funded, organized, and delivered throughout Fulton County. The assessment will examine current operations, service coverage, staffing, funding, and long-term financial sustainability, while identifying potential efficiencies and alternative funding opportunities. The idea for an independent assessment was brought forward by the City of Wauseon and the Village of Swanton, and the Board appreciates their initiative and supports moving forward with a comprehensive review that benefits the entire County.

The goal is to make informed, fact-based decisions that serve the entire County—not to favor one provider or community over another.

Why is Fulton County reviewing its EMS Program?

The current five-year agreements with local EMS providers expire December 31, 2026. The Board has proposed new agreements for the 2027–2031 levy cycle and is also pursuing an independent assessment to evaluate the program’s structure, operations, and long-term financial sustainability.

What happens to EMS services while the assessment is being completed?

The assessment is not intended to interrupt or suspend EMS services. The Board is working to maintain coverage throughout Fulton County while the assessment is completed and its recommendations are considered. The findings will help guide future decisions regarding service delivery, provider responsibilities, and funding.

What happens if the County and a local service provider do not reach a new EMS agreement?

The County remains committed to maintaining reliable emergency medical services. If an agreement cannot be reached, the Board will evaluate available options to maintain coverage, considering public safety, service availability, operational capacity, and responsible use of EMS levy funds.

FUNDING, AGREEMENTS & OVERSIGHT

Agreement expectations

Since the inception of Fulton County’s EMS program in 2001, the County’s agreements with local service providers have established a baseline ALS coverage expectation of one staffed, two-person crew consisting of one (1) Paramedic and one (1) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Staffing additional crews beyond this baseline is the responsibility of the local service provider.

Proposed changes to ALS coverage

Current agreements provide for five (5) full-time and three (3) part-time ALS units throughout the County. Under the proposed 2027–2031 agreements, full-time ALS coverage would increase to seven (7) units, with no part-time units. This change is intended to strengthen consistent ALS coverage throughout the County.

Local Service Provider funding

County allocations are tied to the ALS coverage provided under each agreement. This funding model prioritizes countywide ALS availability, with providers receiving compensation based on their contracted coverage responsibilities. Allocations are not intended to fund staffing or services beyond those established in the agreements.

Is the County responsible for paying 100% of each provider’s EMS operating costs?

No. The County funds its EMS program through voter-approved levy revenue and contractual agreements with local providers. Those agreements establish the County’s financial commitments and the services expected in return. Providers are responsible for additional operating expenses beyond their contractual obligations.

How are EMS billing revenues used, and what expenses does the County cover?

EMS billing revenue helps offset the overall cost of the County’s program and reduces reliance on levy funds. In addition to contractual allocations, the County pays for various program expenses, including medical supplies, equipment, ambulance maintenance and repairs, equipment service agreements, medication certifications, Medical Director services, billing services, and fuel.

Responsibilities vary by provider agreement and operating arrangement. Some providers, including the City of Wauseon, maintain a more independent operating structure and directly assume certain expenses.

Why does the County maintain a carryover balance in the EMS fund?

The County maintains a fund balance to provide financial stability and help ensure continuity of EMS services during unexpected expenses, revenue fluctuations, or changes in service arrangements. Adequate reserves provide time to evaluate alternatives and make responsible decisions without jeopardizing emergency medical coverage. These funds serve as a financial safeguard for the long-term operation of the EMS program and are not simply excess funds available for distribution.

Oversight of funds

The County Auditor has statutory authority over EMS fund revenues and expenditures. The County also maintains a multi-step approval process for expenditures and reimbursements to ensure funds are used appropriately and in accordance with applicable requirements governing levy revenue.

The county’s answers above cover the EMS program’s background, funding, provider agreements and oversight as it prepares for the 2027–2031 levy cycle.

— Information Provided

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