PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

AUXILIARY DIRECTORS SWORN IN … Six directors were sworn in to one-year terms at the Williams County Fair Board meeting Nov. 19. Pictured, from left, are Caitlyn Dietsch, Dana Missler, Matt Uran, Mike McBride, Chad Carroll and Austin Huffman.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Fair Board heard a proposed memorandum of understanding from the Village of Montpelier at its 7 p.m. board meeting Thursday, Nov. 19.

TRAIL EXTENSION PROPOSAL

Montpelier council members Chris Kannel and Nathan Thompson addressed the fair board about extending the Iron Horse River Trail bike path that the village completed in 2024.

The Iron Horse River Trail currently runs from the Montpelier Senior Center to the end of River Street just outside of the north gate of the Williams County Fairgrounds.

Kannel said the village is proposing to extend the trail along the St. Joseph River from the north side of the fairgrounds property into the north side of Parkview Montpelier Hospital property toward Fulton Road.

“We avoided trees, utilities, and we’re confident it would be a significant positive improvement to the fairgrounds property and the hospital property,” said Kannel.

After presenting the facts involved with the trail extension, Kannel then presented a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the fair board.

He commented that the first step the village is proposing is asking for the fair board’s permission, along with the county commissioners’ permission, even though Parkview Montpelier Hospital has already agreed to the memorandum of understanding.

The MOU will allow the Village of Montpelier to send surveyors on the fairground property, survey the property and establish a permanent maintenance easement.

Kannel said the easement would be around 50 feet wide, with space from the edge of the river 50 feet back.

He pointed out that the village isn’t asking for any money. “The Village of Montpelier is going to do the whole thing,” said Kannel.

“All we’re asking is for the fair board’s cooperation and your permission to do this work on your property.” The result in the process for the MOU would be the maintenance easement, and it would be an easement that exists in perpetuity and is going to continue basically forever.

“That allows us to be able to get on the property and maintain the trail,” said Kannel. Kannel then asked the fair board for its approval so that fair board President Matt Kennedy can sign it and then go to the county commissioners to get their approval because they technically own the fairgrounds property.\

“Once we have Parkview, Fair Board and Commissioners on board, we can get started because we already have it in the budget to do the survey and do the work,” said Kannel.

Kannel also asked the fair board to appoint a member or two to sit on a committee just to make sure that everyone agrees with the alignment of the trail, so the final easement reflects a plan for the trail that a fair board representative has agreed to.

Following Kannel’s presentation, the fair board later decided under new business to appoint its own representatives to the committee. Kennedy, Caleb Haines and Tobi Fenicle will represent the fair board.

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT POLICY

The fair board reviewed a new policy for the appointment of directors in accordance with Red Book Section 1711.07 (B).

The purpose of the policy is to define the guidelines of the Williams County Agriculture Society for the appointment of director(s) to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Directors for a term of one year.

An original copy of the policy and procedure will be available in the fair board office for public viewing. A photocopy of the policy may be obtained at any time during normal business hours.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

Fenicle reported that the Williams County Fair Foundation is willing to redo the kitchen in the Gillette Building.

The foundation will pay the entire cost and install stainless steel kitchen equipment. He also mentioned that 2027 Ag memberships are now available for purchase for $5 in the fair office during regular business hours.

Kennedy gave an update on the Dairy Goat Show, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at the fairgrounds. He said the budget for this year’s show will be $1,500.

EXTENSION REPORT

Adam Horstman, the new 4-H educator for Williams County, introduced himself to the fair board. He commented that he’s looking forward to working with the fair board.

OLD BUSINESS

After tabling action from the October board meeting in which there was discussion for a two-day rodeo event, it was decided to hold the rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 11, which is also the opening day of the fair.

It was decided to keep the price for one ticket at $50 for the fair board’s annual banquet fundraiser held in February with 300 tickets available. There will be no second meal ticket sold.

Several fair board members will be attending the Ohio Fair Managers Convention, Jan. 7-10, 2027, including Caleb Haines, Pam Goll, Austin Huffman, Scott Carroll, Chad Carroll, Tobi Fenicle, Matt Kennedy and Josh Balzer. The board decided to contribute $100 for each board member to attend the convention.

NEW BUSINESS

-Approved WesBanco (general funds), F&M Bank (fair savings account) and State Bank (project savings account) as financial institutions for the Ag Society.

-Approved standing policies.

-Received $19,587 in winter storage fees at the fairgrounds. There is space still available for anyone who wants to store anything for the winter.

-Approved disconnection of the fax line at the fairgrounds because the fair doesn’t use it anymore.

ELECTION OF AUXILIARY DIRECTORS

The fair board held an election for Auxiliary Directors with six members elected and sworn in for a one-year term, including Caitlyn Dietsch, Dana Missler, Matt Uran, Mike McBride, Chad Carroll and Austin Huffman.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m. The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.