Fulton County Fair Announces 2025 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Fair has officially announced its 2025 grandstand entertainment lineup, and this year’s schedule is packed with crowd favorites, national music acts, and high-energy events.

From the roar of truck pulls to the melodies of country and rock legends, the fair continues its tradition of delivering top-tier entertainment for all ages.

On Sunday, August 31 at 7:00 PM, the fair will welcome back two familiar names who nearly made history at the 2023 fair: Bret Michaels and Steve Augeri.

After drawing a record-breaking crowd and earning rave reviews, they are back by popular demand to once again light up the Grandstand stage.

The excitement continues on Monday, September 1 at 7:00 PM, when country stars Trace Adkins and Craig Morgan bring their signature sound to Wauseon. With a lineup full of fan-favorite hits and chart-topping singles, it’s a show sure to stir up patriotic pride and musical nostalgia.

Fairgoers can look forward to several nights of adrenaline-pumping action:

● Friday, August 29 – NTPA Sanctioned Tractor and Truck Pulls

● Saturday, August 30 – Mini Tractor, Pickup, and Semi Truck Pulls

● Wednesday, September 3 – KOI Drag Racing

● Thursday, September 4 – The ever-popular Demolition Derby

Tickets for all grandstand events go on sale at noon on June 14 at www.FultonCountyFair.com. Early purchase is recommended, as demand is expected to be high.

“As we turn the page on a truly incredible 2024 Fulton County Fair, I want to begin by saying a sincere thank you to our volunteers, supporters, and the entire community,” said Fair Board President, Ron Rice.

“The success of the fair wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support and the dedication of so many who give their time, energy, and heart to this event year after year.”

Now in his fourth year as Fair Board President, he shared his continued admiration for the community’s spirit: “I’m excited to see what 2025 has in store for us as we work to make this year’s fair even better.”

“Growing up through 4-H and eventually serving on the board, I’ve made lifelong memories and friendships that I’ll always cherish. The Fulton County Fair plays a big role in why this is such a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“It brings people together and reminds us of what matters most: community, connection, and pride in where we come from.”

The Fulton County Fair Board is proud to continue the legacy of one of Ohio’s premier fairs. Recently voted “Best Fair in Ohio” by the Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association, the fair will run from August 29 through September 4, 2025.