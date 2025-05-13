Judith “Judi” Leu (1942 – 2025)

(1960 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Judith “Judi” M. Leu, age 83, of Delta peacefully passed away at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, early Monday morning on her birthday, May 12, 2025.

She was born in Toledo on May 12, 1942 to the late Frank Sadowski and Catherine (Borck) Sadowski. Judi graduated from Swanton High School in 1960 and shortly after enlisted in the U.S Army; where she served from 1960 – 1962 before being honorably discharged.

On July 3, 1965, she married James H. Leu, who survives. From this unity they were blessed with two sons, Jeremy and Christopher. Judi was most content enjoying the outside.

She loved tending to her flower beds, hanging baskets and flowerpots. Judi also found satisfaction on the mower while manicuring her family’s lawn; as only she could do. Before retiring she served many years in retail with Ames Department Store and later Big Lots.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, James H. Leu; son Christopher “C.J” Leu of Bryan and sister, Shirley Robinson of Dayton and her family. Judi was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy J. Leu on July 3, 2014.

Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Spina Bifida Association, 2000 Duke Street, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314 in Judi’s memory.

