Fulton County Festival Of Trees Recognizes Artist Of The Year

Wauseon, Ohio, October 2023. Evan Sturtevant is the 2023 Festival of Trees Artist of the Year. Evan shares his artistic talent with his mother, Nanette, a well-known local artist.

As a young boy his mother would encourage him to draw. Now, he creates his own visions at The Studio. Evan’s drawings are bright and cheery.

Evan’s work and that of his fellow artist will be available for viewing and purchase at the upcoming FOT events.

The Festival of Trees events will all be at Founders Hall in Sauder Village. The events will open with a Business after Hours from 5pm -7 pm on November 9th. On November 10th is the Gala and a ticket is required.

On November 11th from 9 – 1 you can visit the Holiday Market with over 30 local vendors and artists on hand to get the holiday shopping started.

More information is available at fcfot.com including the Santa Shop hours featuring a pop-up shop from Passion 4 Fashion.

All proceeds for this event go to support individuals with intellectual disabilities in Fulton County. For questions or more information, contact Kathy Shaw at 419-337-9640.

Thank you to this year’s event sponsors: Farmers and Merchants State Bank; North Star BlueScope Steel; Andres, O’Neil and Lowe, Schultz; Huber and Associates; Terry Hendricks Automotive Group, Frist Energy Corp; and Anderzack-Pitzen.