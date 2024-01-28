Fulton County FFA Members Compete In Public Speaking

The Public Speaking CDE (Career Development Event) is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups. The contestants are judged on voice – Quality, pitch, force, articulation, pronunciation; stage presence – Personal appearance, poise and body posture, attitude, confidence, personality, ease before audience; power of expression – Fluency, emphasis, directness, sincerity, communicative ability, conveyance of thought and meaning; general effect and response to questions.

In the Creed Event Callie Wyse, Evergreen, placed first, Jacob Klopfenstein, Wauseon, placed second, Molly Elvey, Evergreen, placed third and Angel Morales, Archbold, placed fourth.

In the Extemporaneous Event Sophie Sterken, Pettisville, placed first, Kassidy Zientek, Wauseon, placed second, Kate Wyse, Evergreen, placed third and Baylee Lumbrezer, Archbold, placed fourth.

In the Beginning Prepared Event Ava Genter, Pettisville, placed first, Nikki Stein, Wauseon, placed second, Alex Paulson, Evergreen, placed third and Alana Tracz, Archbold, placed fourth.

In the Advanced Prepared Event Meegan Gleckler, Evergreen, placed first. The top two in each event will advance to district competition on Feb. 6.

FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited career success.