Terry Stamm (1951 – 2024)

Terry J. Stamm, age 72 years, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2024, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born August 27, 1951, at Wauseon, the son of Franklin and Doris (Short) Stamm. A 1969 graduate of Archbold High School he then enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972.

Terry worked for Sauder Woodworking and then retired from Fielitz Cabinet Company. He was a member of the Wauseon V.F.W. Terry enjoyed many things including golfing, woodworking, playing softball, watching sports and the Michigan Wolverines.

He is survived by his siblings Diane (Lowell) Nafziger of Goshen, Donna (Larry) Thompson of West Unity, Curt (Kay) Stamm of Archbold, Sammy (Joy) Stamm of Chillicothe, Susie Stamm of Archbold, and Judy (James) Estel of Wauseon; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and great-great niece and nephew.

He was preceded by his parents; nieces, Tara Stamm and Regina Thompson; and great-niece Sierra Boddiger.

Per Terry’s wishes all services will be private. Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

