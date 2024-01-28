Elaine Brown (1936 – 2024)

(Graduated From West Unity High School)

Elaine A. Brown, 87, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born on July 10, 1936 in West Unity, Ohio to Earl Allen and Letha Mae (Wasnich) Detwiler. Elaine graduated from West Unity High School in 1955. On August 21, 1955 she married Paul L. Brown, and he preceded her in death in August 2017.

Elaine was a member of West Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She retired from Beam Stream in 1996 after 25 years as an inspector.

Prior to that she worked at the Holiday Inn in Holiday City as a server and at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. Elaine loved to travel and camp with her family.

She is survived by four children, Eddie P. Brown of Bryan, Ricky L. Brown of Kentucky, Kim M. Berry of Bryan, and Connie K. Brown of Edon; three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, sister Yvonna Funnel, and brothers, Bud, Keith, Todd, Rex Detwiler and an infant brother.

Visitation for Elaine will be on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 from 12-4pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 4pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Beth McCandless and Kelby Brown to officiate. Elaine will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers the family highly encourages donations be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.