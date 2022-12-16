Fayette CDC Welcomes New Business To Village

RIBBON CUTTING … Game Time owner Tom Phelps is surrounded by supporters at the new business’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT)

By: Amy Wendt

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest business in town, Game Time located at 105 N. Fayette Street.

Tom Phelps, owner of the former Fayette Supermarket building said the idea to turn the property into a game room came up about three months ago.