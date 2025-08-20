Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments Including For Forgery & Theft

STORY UPDATE (August 20, 2025, 3 p.m.) …

PRESS RELEASE – On August 18, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered Indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-(UPDATE NOTED ABOVE) – BENJAMIN R. KESSLER, age 42, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about May 3, 2025, through May 7, 2025, he allegedly did, with purpose to deprive the Victim of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over either the property or services without the consent of the owner. 25CR104.

-JEFFERY J. HAIR, age 41, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery and one count of Passing Bad Checks. On or about July 23, 2025, he allegedly with purpose to defraud, or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a check, in the amount of $1,948.00, payable to the defendant, that he knew to have been forged; and he allegedly with purpose to defraud, did issue or transfer or cause to be issued or transferred a check, in the amount of $1,948.00, payable to defendant, knowing that it would be dishonored or knowing that a person had ordered or would order stop payment on the check and the check was issued or transferred to a single vendor or single other person for the payment of one thousand dollars or more but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars. 25CR96.

-PASSIONAE C. STARKS, age 23, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery, one count of Passing Bad Checks, and one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about July 23, 2025, she allegedly with purpose to defraud, or knowing that she was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a check, in the amount of $1,986.00, payable to the defendant, that she knew to have been forged; and she allegedly with purpose to defraud, did issue or transfer or cause to be issued or transferred a check, in the amount of $1,936.00, payable to defendant, knowing that It would be dishonored or knowing that a person had ordered or would order stop payment on the check and the check were issued or transferred to a single vendor or single other person for the payment of one thousand dollars or more but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars. On or about July 30, 2025, she allegedly failed to appear for a Preliminary Hearing, as required, after having been released on her own recognizance in connection with a felony charge. 25CR95.

-PATRICIA Z. ALLEN, age 56, of Mansfield, OH, was Indicted on one count of Forgery, one count of Passing Bad Checks, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about July 23, 2025, she allegedly with purpose to defraud, or knowing that she was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a check, In the amount of $2,642.00, payable to the defendant, that she knew to have been forged; she allegedly with purpose to defraud, did issue or transfer or cause to be issued or transferred a check, in the amount of $2,642.00, payable to defendant, knowing that it would be dishonored or knowing that a person had ordered or would order stop payment on the check and the check were issued or transferred to a single vendor or single other person for the payment of one thousand dollars or more but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars; and she allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, alter, destroy, conceal, or remove any record, document, or thing, with purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in such proceeding or investigation. On or about July 30, 2025, she allegedly failed to appear for a Preliminary Hearing, as required, after having been released on her own recognizance In connection with a felony charge. 25CR97.

-DAVID RODRIGUEZ, age 46, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery, one count of Passing Bad Checks, and one count of Theft. On or about July 23, 2025, he allegedly with purpose to defraud, or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a check, in the amount of $2,347.19, payable to the defendant, that he knew to have been forged; he allegedly with purpose to defraud, did issue or transfer or cause to be issued or transferred a check, in the amount of $2,347.19, payable to defendant, knowing that it would be dishonored or knowing that a person had ordered or would order stop payment on the check and the check was issued or transferred to a single vendor or single other person for the payment of one thousand dollars or more but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars; and he allegedly stole cash from another. 25CR99.

-BROCK L. FIGGINS, age 42, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft. On or about February 1, 2023, through April 11, 2025, he allegedly stole cash from another. 25CR103.

-CADEN J. GALLARDO, age 22, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about July 25, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; and she allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 25CR98.

-BRENT R. REYNOLDS, age 59, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. On or about July 23, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly use or operate a vehicle without the consent of the victim. 25CR101.

-DYLIN D. MEYERS, age 28, of Hudson, MI, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about July 31, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine; he allegedly did knowingly use, or possess with purpose to use, drug paraphernalia; and he allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official in the performance of the public official‘s lawful duties. 25CR100.

-LAYMON L. COLLINS, JR., age 58, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about August 5, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; and he allegedly did knowingly use any telecommunications device, or other electronic device or system or the internet so as to disrupt, interrupt, or impair the functions of any police, fire, educational, commercial, or governmental operations. 25CR102.

-DIAMOND D. ANDERSON, age 25, of Detroit, MI, was indicted on one count of Forgery, one count of Passing Bad Checks, and one count of Theft. On or about July 23, 2025, she allegedly with purpose to defraud, or knowing that she was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a check, in the amount of $1,683.71, payable to the defendant, that she knew to have been forged; she allegedly with purpose to defraud, did issue or transfer or cause to be issued or transferred a check, in the amount of $1,683.71, payable to defendant, knowing that it would be dishonored or knowing that a person had ordered or would order stop payment on the check and the check was issued or transferred to a single vendor or single other person for the payment of one thousand dollars or more but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars; and she allegedly stole cash from another. 25CR106.

-THOMAS W. SKIVER, age 36, of Liberty Center, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence. On or about July 25, 2025, he allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, alter, destroy, conceal, or remove any record, document, or thing, with purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in such proceeding or investigation. 25CR107.

-HUNTER E. WILDER, age 32, of Taft, TN, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about August 14, 2025, he allegedly did by force, stealth or deception trespass In a permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present. 25CR105.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.