Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Ten Indictments

On Aug. 17, 2026, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-MARTIN D. JONES, age 76, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about July 18, 2026, he allegedly did by force, stealth or deception trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present. 26CR111.

-MANUEL A. MONTEJO HERNANDEZ, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.\On or about May 1, 2024, through Oct. 5, 2025, he allegedly did have sexual contact with the victim, who is not his spouse, when the victim was less than thirteen years of age, whether or not the offender knew the age of that person. 26CR110.

-JAMES L. RANDALL, age 57, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 12, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use methamphetamine. 26CR109.

-MICHAEL A. LEDESMA, age 56, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address. On or about June 14, 2026, he allegedly did fail to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required. 26CR108.

-KADEN W. KING, age 26, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault, two counts of Strangulation, one count of Abduction, and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about Aug. 8, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of Victim, under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear; and he allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm. 26CR101.

-JOSEPH D. THOUROT, age 54, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Strangulation. On or about July 11, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation; and he allegedly did purposely, by any means, or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, interrupt or impair a telephone being used for public service or emergency communications. 26CR107.

-STACEY M. MCCULLOUGH, age 46, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault and one count of Strangulation. On or about July 31, 2026, through Aug. 1, 2026, she allegedly did knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR99.

-DESIREE R. REYES, age 41, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about Aug. 5, 2026, she allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring her motor vehicle to a stop. 26CR100.

-JOSHUA S. STUARD, age 37, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Assault. On or about Aug. 12, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 1 and Victim 2, who were persons performing emergency medical service, while in the performance of their official duties. 26CR102.

-JOSEPH T. COX, age 45, was indicted on one count of Telecommunications Harassment. On or about June 14, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly make or cause to be made a telecommunication, or knowingly permit a telecommunication to be made from a telecommunications device under the person’s control, to another, and the caller made the telecommunication with purpose to harass, intimidate, or abuse a person at the premises to which the telecommunication was made, whether or not actual communication took place between the caller and a recipient. 26CR106.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.