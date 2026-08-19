Bryan Rotary Hears How Open Hands, Caring Hearts Food Pantry Serves Families

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SERVING FAMILIES … The food pantry, Open Hands, Caring Hearts was the topic at a recent Rotary meeting. Cheryl Sanders said the pantry, which is located at the New Life Worship Center on County Road C, served over 7,100 families during 2025. Free food and personal care products are available on Mondays. Items change every week but it can include fresh fruits, vegetables, fresh milk, eggs, meat, canned goods, baked goods, cleaning products and personal care products. The pantry consists of all volunteers; there are no employees. Cash donations are always accepted. Their goal is to show Jesus’ love to everyone that needs food assistance in Northwestern Ohio. Pictured is Rotarian Pheba Sam and speaker Cheryl Sanders.