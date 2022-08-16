Neal Kimpel (1954-2022)

Neal J. Kimpel, age 68, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Park View Care Center, in Edgerton surrounded by his family.

Neal worked for Pahl’s Ready Mix from 1974-1990 and then CCI from 1990-2021 until his retirement. Neal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.

He was an avid sports fan following the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengal football teams, he raced go-karts when he was younger and always dreamed of owning a ‘57 Chevy.

The most important thing in Neal’s life was his family. Spending time with his kids and going to his grandkids’ sporting events were where he wanted to be.

Neal J. Kimpel was born on March 7, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Roger W. and Dorothy C. (Stark) Kimpel.

He was a graduate of the Ag Mechanics program at Four County Vocational School. Neal married Sherri L. Strup on June 9, 1973 in Edgerton and she survives.

Neal is also survived by his daughters, Amy (Tom Waxler) Miller and Stacy (Jason) Wilson, both of Edgerton; grandchildren, Jordan (Isaiah) Nichols, of Edgerton, Jade Miller, of Toledo, Gabriel Wilson, of Bryan and Isiah and Corbin Wilson, both of Edgerton; great grandchildren, Kingston, Leighton, Avery and Elise; two brothers and six sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

In keeping with Neal’s wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society or Park View Care Center Activity Fund.

