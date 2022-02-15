Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts 14

Facebook

On February 14, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

KEITH E. McCULLOUGH, age 44, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Theft, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Breaking and Entering, and one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class. On or about September 20, 2021 and December 4, 2021, he allegedly trespassed on the premises of another and allegedly stole car parts, a pressure washer, and miscellaneous scrap metal. 22CR17.

DAVID W. FOSTER, age 32, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about January 22, 2022, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, allegedly recklessly causing the death of another and serious physical harm to a second person. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine. Lastly, he, allegedly not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony drug abuse offense, allegedly possessed a firearm. 22CR18.

CORY J. EDWARDS, age 22, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault. On or about January 17, 2022, he allegedly solicited another person to cause serious physical harm to a person. 22CR05.

JAMES R. BETTS, age 19, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about January 17, 2022, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person. 22CR06.

DONOVAN I. FRANZ, age 22, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and two counts of Assault. On or about December 15, 2021, he allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another, and allegedly caused physical harm to two law enforcement officers while in the performance of their official duties. Lastly, he also allegedly obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties. 22CR13.

AVERY C. GIBSON, age 28, of Luckey, OH, was indicted on one count of Escape and one count of Assault. On or about January 27, 2022, he allegedly attempted to break detention. 22CRO7.

DAVID E. POWERS, age 41, of Waldron, MI, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about January 29, 2022, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle without consent. 220R10.

TREVER A. ROSENE, age 24, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 17, 2021, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR11.

JEREMY A. WILLIAMS, age 37, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. On or about September 16, 2021, he allegedly possessed a fentanyI-related compound. 22CR08.

KAREEM L. JOHNSON, age 37, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about February 2, 2022, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR16.

JOBE A. GONZALES-REYNOLDS, age 30, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. On or about December 13, 2020, he allegedly possessed a combination of a fentanyl-related compound and heroin. 22CR09.

ASHLIE A. DUNCAN, age 29, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 6, 2022, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR15.

DIAMOND M. REED, age 24, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault. On or about February 8, 2022, she allegedly caused physical harm to a peace officer who was in the performance of her official duties. 22CR12.

TERRY R. BENSTER, JR. age 58, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about February 11, 2022, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He also allegedly transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while allegedly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 22CR14.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

