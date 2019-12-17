Two Area Men Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two Fulton County men were sentenced on December 17th, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jason Allwood, 47, of 450 W. Main St., Lot 17, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Possession of Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Allwood to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $750 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, complete a drug and alcohol assessment with Recovery Services, and successfully complete any aftercare, and be assessed by Comprehensive Behavioral Health, and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Allwood spending 180 days in CCNO.

Kenneth Tebidor, 65, of 5196 Co. Rd. 3, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

While operating a motor vehicle intoxicated, he caused serious physical harm to another.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tebidor to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a fine of $500, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Driver’s Intervention Program, serve 180 days in CCNO, with credit for 2 days already served, be assessed for drug and alcohol treatment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and a three-year license suspension, with no driving privileges.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Tebidor spending 180 days in CCNO for OVI, and 17 months in prison for Vehicular Assault, to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 17 months.

