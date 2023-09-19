FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY: Wauseon Man Indicted For Murder

On September 18, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Among those indicted was JOSE D. AGUILERA-CESPEDES, age 25, of Wauseon, 0H, who was indicted on one count of Murder, one count of Possessing Criminal Tools, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Felonious Assault.

On or about August 12, 2023, he allegedly purposely caused the death of another, possessed or had under his control any Instrument with purpose to use it criminally and knowingly caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to another.

Other indictments included:

-JAIMIE E. FOUTY, age 37, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of FentanyI—Related Compound. On or about May 22, 2023, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine, and on July 24, 2023, she possessed a Fentanyl-related compound. 23CR107.

-ERIC W. DEVEREAUX, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about February 2023 to April 2023, he allegedly stole cash and miscellaneous items that amounted to more than $1,000 but less than $7,000 from a convenience store. 23CR106.

-ZACHARY P. MEIRING, age 41, of Metamora, OH, was indicted on eight counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, he allegedly failed to provide support as established by a court order. 23CR108.

-TYLER J. WADE, age 33, of Archbold, OH, Was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about July 20, 2023, he allegedly possessed Cocaine. 23CR110.

-MICHAEL A. MILLER, age 27, of Metamora, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Official Business, one count of Escape, and one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about August 10, 2023, he allegedly resisted being arrested and escaped from the officer. He then allegedly entered a vehicle and failed to stop when ordered to do so by the officer. 23CR101.

-CHAD W. ESTEP, age 49, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Vandalism, one count of Burglary, one count of Theft of Drugs, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Theft. On or about August 16, 2023, he allegedly retained a stolen vehicle, cutoff his electronic monitoring device, trespassed in a home, and stole a second vehicle and prescription drugs. 23CR104.

-ADELINA M. ROSALEZ, age 22, of Wauseon, 0H, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about July 31, 2023, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. On or about September 14, 2023, she allegedly failed to appear for her arraignment hearing as required by the terms of her personal recognizance bond. 2301105.

-DYLAN R. HALL, age 27, of Wauseon, 0H, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 31, 2023, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 23CR111.

-JOHN K. BUOY, JR., age 47, of Waldron, MI, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence. On or about September 7, 2023, he allegedly concealed social media postings to impair Its value or availability as evidence, in regards to his probation. 23CR109.

-PAUL W. COOK, JR., age 25, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on three counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or about August 26, 2023, August 29, 2023, and August 30, 2023, he allegedly called and sent messages in violation of an already established protection order. 23CR112.

It should be noted that an Indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.