Charles “Butch” Isaac (1939-2023)

(Longtime Bryan Resident)

Charles Arthur “Butch” Isaac, age 84, of Clear Lake, Indiana and a longtime resident of Bryan, passed away in his home.

Butch was very active in the Bryan community for decades. Some areas of his civic participation were on the Bryan City Schools School Board, Bryan Swim Team Board, the United Way Board where he served as Campaign Chair 2002-2003.

He was a member of the Bryan Moose Lodge. He was very involved in the Masonic Lodge. He was initiated in 1960 and raised in 1961 in Bryan Masonic Lodge 215, served in Commandery # 74, Royal Arch Masons #45, Counsel #101, was a member of the Scottish Rite, the Zenobia Shriners for 58 years and was Past Knight York Cross of Honor.

Butch enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, astronomy, art, reading and was a lifelong learner. He was an AVID fan of The Ohio State Buckeye football team but most of all enjoyed his family and friends.

Charles Arthur “Butch” Isaac born on May 17, 1939 at home in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Charles and Ruth (Hallberg) Isaac.

Butch graduated from Bryan High School in 1957, graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Business and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.

After college, Butch returned to Bryan to join the Isaac Companies beginning in the scrap business and later moved into Real Estate.

While a student at Miami University he met Brenda Ann Welch. They were wed on January 26, 1963 in Sidney, Ohio and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2020.

Butch is survived by his daughters, Deborah Isaac and Kim Wright; grandchildren, Noah Isaac, Charlie Wright, Nina Lucchesi and Braeden Wright, all of Angola, Indiana; brother, William (Christine) Isaac, of Sarasota, Florida; sisters, Charlene DeCamp, of Centerville, Ohio and Mary (John) Snyder, of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida and his partner, Pam Clark, of Clear Lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Brenda Isaac and a brother-in-law, Harold DeCamp.

Visitation for Butch will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 3:00-7:00 P.M. and immediately be followed by a Masonic Service beginning at 7:00 P.M. A service celebrating Butch’s life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastors Steve Rath and Nate Drown officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Fountain Grove Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Bryan Area Foundation’s Charles and Brenda Isaac Memorial Fund which benefits the United Way.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.