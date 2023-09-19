Brody Miller (2011-2023)

(Sixth Grader At Evergreen)

Brody C. Miller, a vibrant and joyful 12-year-old boy of Delta, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, September 16, 2023 at Motts Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his loving parents, Jason and Lindsay (Schmitz) Miller, at his bedside. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Born on June 8, 2011, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Brody brought immense joy into the lives of his family and friends.

He was a sixth grader at Evergreen. Although his time with us was far too short, Brody’s impact will always be remembered.

Brody’s infectious smile could brighten up any room. His charming personality endeared him to everyone he met. Like any typical 12-year-old, Brody had a variety of hobbies and interests that brought him great happiness.

Gaming with his friends was one of his favorites. He also enjoyed watching football out on the back patio and sitting around the fire pit outside with family and friends creating countless memories filled with laughter and excitement.

Brody had an adventurous palate and appreciation for seafood. He indulged in dishes such as crab, sushi, and shrimp. Sharing delicious meals with family always brought him great joy.

The impact of Brody’s life is not limited to his immediate family but extends to numerous relatives and friends who mourn his loss deeply.

He is survived by his loving parents Jason and Lindsay (Schmitz) Miller, his adoring siblings Cru, Emmy, and Wells Miller, as well as his paternal grandparents John and Shelley Miller and maternal grandparents Randy and Rae Lynn Schmitz. Brody’s extended family includes many aunts, uncles, and cousins who were touched by his radiant spirit.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 21st from 5 to 7 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Visitation will continue Friday, September 22nd from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Walter Tuscano presiding. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

May you rest in eternal peace, dear Brody. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mott Save A Heart Campaign Fund, 3003 South State Street, Suite 9000, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1288.