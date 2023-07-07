Fulton County Health Department Announces CarFit Educational Program For Senior Drivers

Despite often being the safest drivers—more likely to wear their seatbelts, and less likely to speed or drink and drive—older drivers are more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a crash due to the greater fragility of their aging bodies.

CarFit is an educational program that provides a quick, yet comprehensive review of how well you and your vehicle work together.

The program, which was developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, also provides information and materials on community-specific resources that could enhance your driving safety and increase mobility.

Since CarFit launched nationally, more than 31,000 older drivers have gone through the program. While the primary goal is to teach drivers how to attain a safe and comfortable fit in their vehicles, the program also increases awareness that adaptations and modifications are available when medical conditions or changes make finding the best fit difficult. During the free checkup, trained professionals and volunteers will review a 12-point checklist of key safety features with each driver seated in their own vehicle.

The CarFit checkup lasts about 20 minutes. The trained professionals and volunteers will review and educate participants on the following:

-Proper safety belt use and fit

-The safe distance between the riders and their airbags

-The clear line of sight above the steering wheel

-Mirror positioning to help reduce blind spots

-Accessing vehicle controls

-State and local resources

To learn more about CarFit, to schedule an event at your location or to make an appointment, contact Rachel or Karen, Fulton County Health Department CarFit Certified Technicians, at 419.337.0915.