Fulton County Health Department District Advisory Council Re-Held

By: Rebecca Miller

At noon on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp led a Zoom meeting of the District Advisory Council. She explained that the Annual meeting had actually been held on March 24, 2020 but that due to the shut down, a number of people did not feel safe to go. This April 23 meeting was held to make sure that everyone could be a part of it, and to approve the decisions made by the Executive Committee on March 24.

The Zoom meeting had eleven present from the Advisory Council, which is made up of a representative from each of the villages, townships and Wauseon, so there was a quorum for the vote.

Cupp reported that the Executive Committee took two actions on March 24, one being to approve the annual report and the other to reappoint Board Member Denise Heban for a five-year term. The Advisory Council voted to approve those actions taken at the previous meeting.

She also gave the Board a report on all that the Health Department is doing during the pandemic, some being carrying a significant work load, continuing some limited services, providing guidance for small businesses and having curbside service for WIC.

Before adjourning, Cupp reassured the board members that the annual meeting next year will not be so short but due to the circumstances and the need to do it virtually, she felt a short one this year would be acceptable.

